Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Tokyo Amid Breakup Rumors

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are putting up a united front amid rumors of relationship troubles ... reuniting in Tokyo for some quality time after several weeks apart.

Check it out ... Ye and Bianca look as in love as ever, cuddling up in matching all-white outfits while embarking on a shopping spree in Japan's capital city Tuesday.

In one pic from the day trip, the Yeezy architect even beams as she cradles her hubby's head in her hand while getting cozy on an escalator.

Watch the vid, too ... Bianca links her arm around Kanye's while making their way into Dover Street Market Ginza, a boutique in an expensive neighborhood in Tokyo.

This is a strikingly different picture than the one painted by TMZ sources ... who claimed the couple were headed to divorce after Ye was noticeably flying solo in Japan the last couple of weeks.

We were told Bianca was spending time with her family down in Australia after splitting from the music mogul a few weeks back. Though sources said Ye was telling those in his circle that he planned to divorce Bianca ... it's clear the twosome is still very much on -- and are, once again, inseparable.

Rumors of marriage woes first started circulating after Kanye stepped out for a wrestling event at the end of September ... where Bianca was nowhere in sight. In fact, the last time BC was seen glued to Ye's side was back on Sept. 20 ... when she rocked her nearly-naked signature look for a different shopping outing with her spouse.