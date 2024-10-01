Kanye West Sued By Man Who Claims He Wasn't Paid For Security Work at Malibu Pad

Kanye West stiffed a security guard out of his wages while he was keeping watch over Yeezy's multi-million dollar mansion in Malibu, and then handed the guy a pink slip when he made a fuss ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Kanye is being sued by a man named Jonathan Monroe, who claims Ye hired him as a full-time security guard back in August 2021 and promised him $30 an hour to protect the Malibu home Kanye gutted during an ill-fated construction project.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Monroe claims he worked 36 to 50 hours a week until he was fired in October 2021, without being paid any of his wages.

What's more, Monroe claims he was only fired because he was complaining about not being paid for his work.

It's been almost 3 years since Kanye allegedly fired Monroe, and he says he has yet to see a single dime for any of the hours he says he logged.

As we previously reported ... Kanye recently sold the Malibu property for $21 million after trying to turn it into a bomb shelter, then seemingly getting bored and bailing on the project.

Monroe is going after Yeezy for a ton of money ... he wants his unpaid wages plus interest … and punitive damages to send Ye a message.