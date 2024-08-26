New Owner of Kanye West's Gutted Malibu Mansion Revealed

Kanye West is ready to "Runaway" from his disaster project in Malibu ... the gutted mansion now belongs to a new owner, who got a pretty solid deal for the rare property.

Belwood Investments, a "real estate crowdfunding firm" based in California, has scooped up the controversial estate for around $21 million ... the company stated in a press release.

Ye notably nabbed the Tadao Ando-designed home for $57.3 million in 2021 ... and then infamously stripped the manse down to its bare bones -- reportedly to transform it into a bomb shelter.

But, the rapper seemingly got sick of the project and listed the home for the whopping price tag of $53 million.

Unfortunately for Ye, no one was eager to take on the stripped-down abode at that hefty price point ... prompting the hitmaker and his realtor, "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim, to cut $14 million from the OG asking price.

Looks like Ye's camp was eventually able to find a buyer ... but needed to slash the price again, making it quite a deal for Belwood.

The company's CEO, Bo Belmont, already has big plans for the mansion ... announcing an additional $5 million investment into the property in an attempt to restore it to the legendary Japanese architect's vision.

Belmont noted ... "This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu."