Kanye West Drops $57.3 Million for Malibu Home That's Part Sculpture
Kanye West Drops a Whopping $57.3 Million for Malibu Home/Sculpture
9/20/2021 10:05 AM PT
Kanye West has a new home by the sea ... and it's one of the rarest you'll see.
Ye just dropped a fortune on one of the only homes in the U.S. designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, so the place is a house just as much as it is a work of art.
The nearly 4,000 square-foot Malibu property hit the market last year for $75 million, so Kanye got a pretty good deal at $57.3 mil to add to his collection of homes all over the country.
The house sat on the market a long, long time ... it was listed in May, 2020. Our real estate sources say the house didn't sell quickly because it's small and it's attractive "to a very specific buyer" -- translation, it's not for everyone.
The 3-story sculpture-esque home also resembles a military bunker, with tons of concrete and reinforced steel to go with the 4 beds and 4.5 baths ... and it sits right on the beach overlooking the Pacific.
Kanye's new pad is only about a 30-minute drive from the massive Hidden Hills compound he built with Kim Kardashian ... where his estranged wife and their kids still live.
So yeah ... looks like "Donda" was pretty successful.