Kanye West's Gutted $53M Malibu Mansion, Take A Look Inside
12/20/2023 11:44 AM PT
Kanye West's completely gutted beachfront Malibu pad clearly needs a whole lotta love ... with aerial snaps showing just how soulless it looks pre-renovations.
Despite the mansion being listed for an eye-watering $53M, the new owners will have to drop plenty more $$$ to breathe some life into the unbearably bare 3-story abode -- which doesn't even have plumbing, electrical, or HVAC.
Obviously, this means the 4,000 square ft home can get a total transformation ... as it won't come with the rapper's favored minimalistic aesthetics, but it currently sticks out like a sore thumb, nestled among the other coastal properties.
Kanye purchased it a few years back for $57M ... and began remodeling it with famous architect Tadao Ando -- though it's found itself in a lawsuit.
As we reported ... Kanye is being sued by the former project manager who was overseeing the remodel ... who wasn't happy about the gutting.
But "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim, who has the listing, isn't fussed about the legalities ... telling us it's a rare chance for the new owners to restore the waterfront property to their own taste.