Kanye West's Gutted $53M Malibu Mansion, Take A Look Inside

Kanye West's completely gutted beachfront Malibu pad clearly needs a whole lotta love ... with aerial snaps showing just how soulless it looks pre-renovations.

Despite the mansion being listed for an eye-watering $53M, the new owners will have to drop plenty more $$$ to breathe some life into the unbearably bare 3-story abode -- which doesn't even have plumbing, electrical, or HVAC.

Obviously, this means the 4,000 square ft home can get a total transformation ... as it won't come with the rapper's favored minimalistic aesthetics, but it currently sticks out like a sore thumb, nestled among the other coastal properties.

Kanye purchased it a few years back for $57M ... and began remodeling it with famous architect Tadao Ando -- though it's found itself in a lawsuit.

As we reported ... Kanye is being sued by the former project manager who was overseeing the remodel ... who wasn't happy about the gutting.