Kanye West Wanted Home Built With No Windows or Electricity, Lawsuit Claims

Kanye West had the project manager overseeing the remodel of his Malibu home sleeping on the floor, and fired the guy over a disagreement about removing all the home's windows and electricity ... this according to a new lawsuit.

Ye is being sued by a man named Tony Saxon, who claims Yeezy hired him back in September 2021 as project manager, caretaker and 24/7 security for the mogul's Malibu property.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Saxon claims he was working 16-hour days and sleeping on the floor while coordinating Kanye's remodel ... and he says Ye couldn't care less that he was literally using a coat as makeshift bedding.

In the docs, Saxon says Kanye ignored all of his concerns and only paid him for one week of work until things reached a head in November 2021 when Saxon claims Ye demanded Saxon remove all the home's windows and electricity.

Saxon says he "expressed concerns about the extreme danger of such actions" ... but he claims Kanye raised his voice and then insisted on moving large generators inside the house, which Saxon worried would potentially lead to a fire hazard.

In the suit, Saxon claims Kanye threatened him and said he would be considered "an enemy" if he didn't comply with the demands. Saxon says he wouldn't budge and Kanye told him to "get the hell out."

Saxon also says Ye told him, "If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore and you'll just see me on TV." He says he told Ye he didn't watch TV and was fired on the spot.