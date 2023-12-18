Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Dropping 'Vultures' Album On NYE

We're Dropping The Ball And Our Album ...

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign didn't deliver their "Vultures" album as promised last Friday, but fans won't have to wait much longer ... because they've revealed a new release date.

TMZ Hip Hop can confirm the new dynamic duo will release their album on December 31 a.k.a. New Year's Eve.

Kanye album delays aren't a new concept but this go around, Ye has a couple of hurdles to leap if he wants "Vultures" to come out in its original format.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Kanye failed to clear his Backstreet Boys-sampling single "Everybody" and may have to release an alternate version to cover his bases.

Ye also has another roadblock with Nicki Minaj stonewalling him by not clearing her verse for their collab "New Body" as well.

Nicki told her fans the song was a bit dated having been recorded years ago but most importantly, she didn't want to detract from her own "Pink Friday 2" album release success ... so she let Ye down gently.

With or without Nicki, Ye still managed to recruit Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Future, Bad Bunny, Charlie Wilson, and many more.