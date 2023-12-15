Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' Listening Party Shut Down By Cops

Play video content

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" album was supposed to be released Friday, unsurprisingly, that didn't happen ... and to add to the string of bad luck, their Vegas listening party got shut down by the cops.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ LVMPD officers first responded to a warehouse in the Vegas desert at 11:21 PM Thursday after getting info a promoter was organizing a music event. At first, they were assisting with crowd control and dispersal.

However, we're told the promoter wasn't able to produce any licensing for the event ... and was cited by Clark County investigators, who eventually shut things down only a few songs in.

News of the shutdown first surfaced when social media personality YesJulz revealed on X, "Cops shut us down. We are putting another stream up in 20 minutes."

Quavo, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and more were in attendance at the rave -- where the admission tickets sold for $2,000. At one point, Kanye performed with his 10-year-old daughter North West.

Everything surrounding the album has drawn incredible controversy so far ... with the "I just f***ed a Jewish bitch" lyrics from the lead single "Vultures" ... and Ye performing at a listening party earlier this week in KKK-inspired black garb.

