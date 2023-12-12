Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Black Hood At 'Vultures' Album Listening Party

Play video content

Kanye West continues to piss people off, this time over fashion ... rocking a hood that bares a shocking resemblance to standard issue for the KKK.

Ye showed up with the headpiece at one point during his "Vultures" album listening event Monday night in Miami ... previewing his music at the late-night event during Art Basel.

Kanye's has displayed this imagery before ... back in 2013 for the music video of "Black Skinhead" -- which was seen as artsy/edgy back then, but is viewed in a different context now, obviously.

Anyway, as for the music ... people online seem to be loving it. Plus, he had huge stars show up in person to support -- including some folks with whom he collaborated on the new album -- namely, Ty Dolla $ign, Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs and others.

The even bigger news -- his 10-year-old daughter, North, not only showed up for the party and performed ... she's on the album!

In addition to North, Ye's wife Bianca Censori, and kids Chicago and Saint were also there. It's unclear if Kim showed up ... but Bianca was seen carrying Chicago in her arms during one intimate moment.

As we reported, Ye did a surprise performance in Miami over the weekend during DJ Khaled's set at a nightclub ... and he also hosted an impromptu listening party at a Jamaican restaurant in the area for "Vultures."

It's interesting ... Kanye was blasted for his antisemitic remarks last year, but these days he's just part of a growing, angry crowd -- from Harvard on down.