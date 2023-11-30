Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend Dubai Event with Large Stuffed Animal

Play video content

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, showed up at a recent event in Dubai ... but it was the couple's furry companion that stole the spotlight.

KW and BC breezed into a pop-up store to honor Jordanian-Romanian fashion designer Amina Muaddi --- and Bianca was carrying another noteworthy guest: her large, cuddly stuffed animal.

Bianca wore an oversized Russian-style shapka on her head while decked out in a tight-fitting mini dress. Kanye was dressed in an understated all-black ensemble topped off by a matching hood.

The two were in great spirits as they shook hands and talked with other people at the Tuesday night soiree. Check out this video showing Kanye working the room with Bianca, who is clutching her plush toy to her chest.

The duo appear to be going stronger than ever after reports surfaced last week that they were no longer together. Rumors circulated that Bianca's friends and family convinced her Kanye had brainwashed her into becoming a wife robot.