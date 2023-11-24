Kanye West Parties in Dubai with Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West does not appear estranged from wife Bianca Censori because they were partying in Dubai.

Check out the video of the two enjoying the shindig at Atlantis. Bianca is right there with Ye, seemingly having a good time.

There have been reports, Bianca's friends and family have convinced her Kanye had brainwashed her into becoming a wife robot, but she seems sanguine with the sitch.

Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and other rappers were also at the party.

The Atlantis is the same hotel where Kanye's trainer, Harley Pasternak, had a run-in with him earlier this week. Kanye had said Harley was stalking him in Dubai, but our sources say that's BS.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Harley was staying at the hotel and Kanye noticed him and tried to give him a hug. Harley rebuffed the gesture, and Kanye got pissed and began recording him. A hotel manager asked Harley if he wanted security.