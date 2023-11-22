Kanye West's Ex-Trainer Harley Pasternak Calls Hotel Security After Dubai Run-In

Kanye West believes his ex-trainer, Harley Pasternak, is stalking him around Dubai -- they did run into each other there -- but TMZ has learned it's Harley who felt threatened enough to call for backup.

Play video content

Harley and Ye were both at Atlantis the Royal Dubai resort on Monday evening, and according to Ye's camp ... the rapper felt uncomfortable and believed Harley was tailing him around Dubai. So much so, he whipped out his phone and started recording Harley as he spoke to hotel staff.

However, sources with direct knowledge at the resort tell TMZ ... Harley was at the concierge desk making a dinner reservation when he came face-to-face with Ye. Remember, these 2 have a tumultuous history.

Harley's the one who called police and paramedics back in 2016 when he said Ye started behaving erratically during a training session. That call led to Kanye being committed to UCLA Medical Center for mental evaluation.

Cut to Monday in Dubai, around 9 PM we're told, when our sources say Ye approached Harley and attempted to embrace him -- perhaps trying to hug it out -- but Harley rebuffed him. We're told the concierge asked Harley if he needed hotel security, and he said yes.

We're told security arrived, but Ye and his team had left the area by that point -- and there was no further contact between them.