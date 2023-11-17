Kanye West References Sex with 'Jewish Bitch' in New Song Snippet

Play video content

Kanye West seems to think that him hooking up with a Jewish woman absolves him on his antisemitic past -- at least that's what we can glean from this new song snippet that leaked.

There's a clip floating around online right now that appears to show a guy listening to Ye playing a track super loudly in the distance -- this as he continues to work on his new Ty Dolla $ign album out in the Middle East ... where this footage was recorded.

The video and audio were recorded by a content creator who goes by @mansorash on IG -- in a couple different recordings, you can hear a song that features Ye rapping ... "I just f***** a Jewish bitch," which comes right after something to the effect of "How can I be antisemitic?"

So, basically ... Ye's rhetorically asking in this new track of his -- how can I be antisemitic if I just banged this Jewish chick ... which is problematic, and doesn't wash anything away.

Based on what's filmed here ... it appears Ye and co. have rented a giant tent out there in Alula, Saudi Arabia -- where this influencer snapped KW and his not-so-secret campground.

On the face of it, Kanye's working on music for this delayed album, but the fact he's blasting his stuff in the desert is clearly pissing off the locals and others that are visiting the area -- evidenced in this guy playfully telling Ye to pipe down and that they're trying to sleep.

