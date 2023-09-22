Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Cause Frenzy In Florence with Photo Shoot

Play video content

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are leaving no stone unturned in Europe -- their titillating trek through the continent is now causing pandemonium in Florence, Italy ... where they've got eyeballs popping once again.

The couple was spotted inside Via dei Calzaiuoli -- a serious tourist hot spot and decided it was as good a place as any to create a live photo shoot!!!

Bianca attracted the attention of all iPhones on the block as she modeled a sheer, nude-colored bodysuit ... giving adults and kids alike more than they bargained for on the trip.

Ye was draped in the same hooded garb-and-sock ensemble he's been sporting lately and fearlessly hopped in the crowd, simply to capture the absolute perfect shot of his wife's flesh-toned outfit.