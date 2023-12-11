Kanye West Holds Surprise Performance During DJ Khaled's Set At Miami Club

Play video content X / @Liv Miami / @UnhingedPatrick / @disishiphop

Kanye West is making the most of his return to U.S. soil ... surprising the hell out of a crowd in Miami, where he showed up for an unannounced nightclub performance.

Ye popped up at LIV Miami's "LIV on Sunday" show, jumping on the mic during DJ Khaled's set -- running some of his hits like "Runaway" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

The crowd was rappin' along with Kanye, so it's safe to say they were thrilled to see the artist at the club.

Play video content

That same day, he gave folks at a nearby Jamaican restaurant a big treat by rapping to "Father Stretch My Hands" along with fellow diners while eating with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Play video content Instagram / @dukunoowynwood

As we reported, the Jamaican spot was the same place where he showed off some of his new tracks over the weekend -- which includes the song he's been teasing that features a Backstreet Boys sample ... part of his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, the listening party and surprise concert come after he and Bianca dropped jaws at Art Basel ... with Bianca wearing a see-through outfit while they took their time looking at all the artwork.

Kanye and Bianca in Miami last night. pic.twitter.com/VQTv4zJZNf — Blinkscoop Official (@Blinkscoop1) December 11, 2023 @Blinkscoop1

BTW ... Mrs. West arrived at LIV Sunday night in an equally revealing outfit. Stuffed animal accessories seem to be her thing now.

Play video content 11/27/23 Club Blu Dubai