Kanye West Holds Surprise Performance During DJ Khaled's Set At Miami Club

12/11/2023 7:42 AM PT
LIVING IT UP
Kanye West is making the most of his return to U.S. soil ... surprising the hell out of a crowd in Miami, where he showed up for an unannounced nightclub performance.

Ye popped up at LIV Miami's "LIV on Sunday" show, jumping on the mic during DJ Khaled's set -- running some of his hits like "Runaway" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

The crowd was rappin' along with Kanye, so it's safe to say they were thrilled to see the artist at the club.

AMONGST THE PEOPLE

That same day, he gave folks at a nearby Jamaican restaurant a big treat by rapping to "Father Stretch My Hands" along with fellow diners while eating with his wife, Bianca Censori.

TEASING NEW MUSIC
As we reported, the Jamaican spot was the same place where he showed off some of his new tracks over the weekend -- which includes the song he's been teasing that features a Backstreet Boys sample ... part of his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign.

BARING IT ALL AT ART BASEL
Of course, the listening party and surprise concert come after he and Bianca dropped jaws at Art Basel ... with Bianca wearing a see-through outfit while they took their time looking at all the artwork.

BTW ... Mrs. West arrived at LIV Sunday night in an equally revealing outfit. Stuffed animal accessories seem to be her thing now.

11/27/23
ROCKIN' OUT IN DUBAI
Ye's certainly back in the limelight ... and a year after his antisemitic remarks landed him in incredibly hot water -- and as you'll recall, his new song, "Vultures," leans into that very controversy.

Old news is old news!
