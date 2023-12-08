Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Make Wonky Shoe Choice at Dubai Mall

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Wonky Shoes Turn Heads in Dubai

12/8/2023 7:32 AM PT
Kanye West Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were Dubai mall rats Thursday ... and her shoes turned heads, but not in a good way.

Balenciaga
K&B were both decked out in all-black ensembles ... Bianca went for flair by rocking Balenciaga furry pumps that go for $1,130 out the door.

She was covered pretty much head to toe, except for her face and hands ... it's standard issue in many parts of the Middle East, although Dubai has more relaxed customs than most.

11/27/23
ROCKIN' OUT IN DUBAI
Club Blu Dubai

Ye's tank top had both his guns a-blazin' -- a similar wardrobe choice as the one he performed in with Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J over Thanksgiving weekend.

11/30/23
POP-UP PARTY

Animal activists can breathe easy -- Balenciaga's fur isn't real nor is the stuffed animal she cradled when she and Ye turned out to support Jordanian-Romanian fashion designer Amina Muaddi's exhibit last week.

