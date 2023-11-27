Kanye West Looking to Buy Out Lil Durk's Contract, Performs 'Vultures' in Dubai
11/27/2023 10:13 AM PT
Kanye West and Lil Durk may be working together a lot more in the future if all goes according to Ye's plan ... which is to free Durk of his current label situation.
Sources close to Kanye's camp tell TMZ Hip Hop that Ye is currently in talks to buy Durk out of his contract with 300 Records in the aftermath of their new "Vultures" collaboration. That's the one where Ye claims he can't be antisemitic because, "I just f***** a Jewish bitch."
Our sources tell us 300 Records co-founder and current Alamo Records CEO Todd Moscowitz refused to clear Durk for another song he worked on for Kanye's upcoming album ... and now the paperwork battle is upon us.
Kanye was joined by Durk and the song's other featured artists, Ty Dolla $ign and Chicago rap legend Bump J at Blu Dubai nightclub over the weekend where they performed "Vultures" live for the first time ever.
The "Dark Twisted Fantasy" rapper's Dubai trip has been an eventful one so far ... he and his former personal trainer had a tense interaction inside a hotel lobby last week.
Chris Brown has also been taking heat after he was filmed dancing with Ye and crew along to the "Vultures" song -- no different, though, from everyone else inside the club during the performance.