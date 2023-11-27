Chris Brown Slams Critics Calling Him Antisemitic After Hanging with Kanye West

Chris Brown is taking some heat, with some labeling him antisemitic, after he was spotted in Dubai with Kanye West, listening to Ye's new song about screwing a "Jewish b***h."

On Sunday, Chris Brown took to Instagram to set the critics straight about exactly who he was in a fiery message reaffirming his gang affiliations. "Let me make this perfectly clear before y'all try to use me as a pawn ... Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don't start no s**t wont be no s**t!!!" Breezy wrote.

"Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me! ... Go on about your f*****g day."

In another message, the R&B megastar turned down the aggression but still highlighted his point that he wasn't a hateful person.

"I'm pro life and I [make] music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This is for the million of young kids that look up to me and may be confused"

Akon believes Chris Brown could’ve been the next Michael Jackson but explains why it didn’t happen pic.twitter.com/vrtRbadHkK — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 17, 2022 @ShannonSharpe

If you remember, Akon recently told Shannon Sharpe he feels Chris could've succeeded Michael Jackson's musical legacy but let his ties to the street hold him back ... and don't forget the attack on Rihanna.