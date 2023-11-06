Chris Brown's '11:11' Will Be Double Album Featuring Future & Fridayy
11/6/2023 9:43 AM PT
Chris Brown lives by the motto that a broken clock is right twice a day -- his upcoming album, "11:11," is gonna have two different sides to hear ... in both the AM and PM!
The R&B star made a major announcement Monday -- saying his new album is gonna be double trouble ... touting Future, Fridayy, Davido and a few more surprise guests as part of the project. Like we said, there'll be an A side and a B side ... with 11 tracks on each.
The rollout news also confirmed fans' suspicions that Breezy still loves his long LPs. His last 2 albums both spiraled over 30 songs a piece ... 22 songs is still a heaping dose of new tunes, though!!!
All signs point to CB sticking close to the Afrobeats/light riddims this time around.
He's already dropped a pair of songs from the album -- "Sensational" featuring Davido and Lojay and the track "Summer Too Hot" and is teasing a similarly themed vibe with UK dancehall singer Byron Messia for the next single!!!
If you've been tracking, CB has been on a mission to make his music the dominant narrative ... 22 new songs just may do the trick!!!