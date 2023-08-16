Chris Brown Framing New Album Around Everything '11:11'

Chris Brown's affinity for the timestamp "11:11" has led him to shape his entire next album around those digits ... and if the stars align for him, he'll have a pretty groovy concept to market!!!

The R&B superstar outlined his developing album plans on Wednesday, revealing his wishes for the album to be named "11:11" ... as it will be his 11th full-length project.

CB says the album will fittingly have 11 songs, and he's looking toward November 11 (11.11.23) for the release date.

For many, 11:11 is a symbol of good luck and spirituality, which CB is clearly hoping to drum up after his last LP, 2022's "Breezy," didn't get the reception he hoped for.

It only debuted at No. 4, forcing CB to lash out against the lack of fanfare, which prompted T-Pain to call him out over the tantrum.