Chris Brown Mocks Grammy Winner After Defeat

'Who The F*** Is Robert Glasper?'

Chris Brown proved he was nothing but a sore loser after his Grammys defeat Sunday night.

The artist was nominated for Best R&B Album for "Breezy (Deluxe)" alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

When Glasper was announced as the winner for his album "Black Radio III," CB took to Instagram to ridicule the now five-time Grammy-winning pianist, songwriter and record producer.

Chris posted a Google screenshot of Glasper and wrote, “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?”

CB's vitriol didn't stop there...he posed the question again in another IG post...“YALL PLAYING WHO DA F–K IS THIS?”

And, CB did it a third time ...“WHO THE F*CK IS ROBERT GLASPER.”

He then mockingly told his fans that he’s “gotta get [his] skills up” and “start playing the harmonica."

CB ended his tantrum by displaying a photo of himself playing the harmonica with the caption ... “NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED!” and “HARMONICA BREEZY.”

Twitter users were quick to pounce on CB.

One person bluntly wrote, "What a loser." Another said, "Nobody wanted him to win anyways."

A third person called out his domestic abuse history, saying, "Abusers losing will always make me laugh."