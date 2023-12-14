Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Hits Up Disneyland With Wife Bianca Censori, Daughter North West

Kanye West Disney Day With Bianca & North

12/14/2023 6:10 PM PT
Kanye West is back home in California with his family ... taking his daughter North to Disneyland, a place that's practically her playground, but there were some big differences on this trip.

Ye spent part of his Thursday visiting the Mouse House with North and his new wife, Bianca Censori.

North's been to Disneyland a bunch with her famous parents, and other family members, over the years -- but this is the first time she's been with stepmom Bianca -- instead of Kim Kardashian -- as far as we've seen.

TMZ obtained photos of the trio making their way through the huge Disneyland holiday crowds with a personal Disney tour guide, of course, and some security in tow.

Folks in the park tell us Kanye, Bianca and North went the back way into the Haunted Mansion -- reserved for VIPs -- and North looked happy as she held Bianca's hand.

On their way into the Haunted Mansion, which currently has a "Nightmare Before Christmas" holiday overlay, we're told North and Bianca were talkative ... while Kanye remained silent.

Kanye and Bianca have been married about a year now, and all evidence points to his kids totally warming up to her.

After riding the Haunted Mansion, we're told the West trio hoofed it over to nearby Frontier Land for more fun.

As you can see, Kanye is covering up in a black hoodie, and we're told the group went largely unnoticed -- which, as you'd expect, never happens when Kim's there. Interestingly, Bianca was rocking one of her standard bodysuits, but a much more conservative, non-see-through, family-friendly one.

Kanye and Bianca have been all over the world this year -- Japan, all over Europe and then Dubai ... where, earlier this week, Kanye unveiled his new album, "Vultures."

12/11/23
BRING YOUR DAUGHTER TO WORK
North has a verse on the record, so you could view the trip to Anaheim as a celebration of her rap debut. Miss Westie loves her some Disneyland!

