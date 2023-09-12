Kanye West & Bianca Censori Continue to Expose Butt and Boobs in Italy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been blasted for letting it all hang out in Europe -- and yet, they refuse to cover up ... opting for the commando look evermore, it seems.

The couple continues to gallivant in Italy, and yes ... they're still showing off the goods, especially Bianca -- who doesn't seem to believe in bras or regular tops. On Monday, she was photographed with her hubby in Florence ... and again put her boobs on display.

Remember, she's been catching heat over there for what many people apparently view as inappropriate attire -- and you can see why. The fact we're blurring her nipples says it all.

As for Ye ... well, he's also very comfortable in his own skin these days -- especially below the belt. During their little shopping spree here, his pants were sagging down below his booty a bit ... and some crack-age got flashed for the paps.

Not nearly as much booty as his boat ride the other day -- which was a cheek-full and then some, and enough to get him banned from a certain boat taxi service -- but it sure doesn't look like KW has any underpants on whatsoever. No support needed on either end!

As for the general fashion vibe from these two ... more of the same, really. It's a blend of futuristic homeless couture -- with a couple of models who look to be on a never-ending pilgrimage to Fantastica.