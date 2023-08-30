Kim Kardashian Not Concerned About Kanye West's Wardrobe Malfunction In Italy

Kim Kardashian isn't keepin' up with her former hubby, Kanye West ... because we've learned she isn't the least bit concerned about his recent wardrobe malfunction overseas.

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ ... she isn't staying up to date on Ye and his personal business -- unless, of course, it's on the topic of co-parenting.

For those unaware, there were reports Kim was embarrassed and disturbed after Kanye's naked butt was exposed while on vacation with his boo, Bianca Censori ... but our sources say any talk about Kim being concerned is simply untrue.

We're told she sees Ye's crack slip as an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, but sources note Kim wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.

As we reported, Kanye and Bianca were on a water taxi in Venice on Monday when he likely felt a breeze from behind ... but he didn't seem to care, because he wasn't doing a lot of adjusting while taking a ride.