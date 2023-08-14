Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and Tristan Thompson Party at Drake

Play video content Twitter / @badbunnynetwork

It was a big ol' family reunion of sorts at Drake's most recent show in L.A. -- with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and Tristan Thompson all spending some QT.

Kim, Kendall and Bunny apparently had unlimited access at the show, bouncing between assigned seats, the floor section and another standing VIP area Sunday night as Drake and 21 Savage entertained for nearly 2 hours at the Kia Forum.

Play video content Twitter / @ps02970002, TikTok / @bombbere

During her convo with Kendall and Bad Bunny on the floor, you can see Kim repeat the phrase, "I didn't come this far, just to come this far" ... a quote she said on "The Kardashians" about her situation with Kanye that Drake also included on his song "Search & Rescue."

Play video content TMZ.com

Everyone appeared to be having a great time -- and the trio was later joined by Tristan Thompson -- as Kim snapped pics of Kendall and BB.

However, the loved-up couple of Kendall and Bunny got some time to themselves as well ... dancing and taking in the show with some cuddles.

Play video content Twitter / @kenjenstyle

The whole thing is an interesting swing given the drama between Kim, Drake and Kanye from years ago after false reports Kim and Drake were a thing. Kim later blamed Kanye for fueling the rumors ... but Kanye and Drake later made nice at their joint "Free Larry Hoover" show at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.