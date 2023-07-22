Kim Kardashian with Tristan Thompson at Lionel Messi's First Miami Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian is always at the center of some drama and Friday night in Miami was no exception as she hung out with her sister Khloe's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Decked out in all black leather, Kim was spotted with Tristan at Gekko Japanese restaurant after she and her son, Saint, attended soccer star Lionel Messi's first game as an Inter Miami FC.

Tristan was also present to see Messi's game winning 2-to-1 goal with a bevy of other celebs, including Lebron James, Serena Williams, and David and Victorian Beckham.

After the game, Kim hit the town with Tristan, prompting paparazzi to furiously snap photos of the two coming and going from Gekko. Kim and Tristan seemed to take the whole thing in stride, staying mum about their little outing. It's not clear if they sat for dinner together, but it's a good guess.

We're told they also swung by LIV nightclub for some drinking and dancing while spending time with DJ Khaled in his DJ Booth. Kim and Tristan did a few shots of 818 Tequila and partied late into the night.

Kim was recently interviewed by Hailey Bieber on Hailey's YouTube channel and made what many believe was a reference to Khloe and Tristan's tumultuous relationship, coming to her sister's defense.

Kim said, “Every once in a while, I clap back if I'm just in the mood and I can't handle it. I'm like, ‘Dude, you know, it didn't go down like that. This is it.’ And I always have the facts."