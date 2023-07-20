Kim Kardashian Shows Off Gymnastic Skills With Cheeky Cartwheel At Beach

Kim Kardashian is putting her name in the hat for the Team USA gymnastics team ... showing off her tumbling skills while rocking a bikini at the beach!!

The reality TV star and business mogul decided to put her athleticism to the test with a cartwheel during a luxurious getaway this week ... and she stuck the landing!!

Now, is KK destined for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?? No ... but she certainly appeared to be enjoying herself nonetheless.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim -- who doesn't have the biggest background in sports but played a cheerleader in "Disaster Movie" -- subbed a leotard for a black thong and white t-shirt for the stunt ... making it quite the cheeky affair.

The comment section cracked lighthearted jokes under the pics ... with one user saying, "thank you Kim Kardashian for putting gymnastics on the map."

Another account wittingly added, "Kimone Biles."

Kim may not be an Olympian herself, but she's still connected to the world's biggest sporting event -- her SKIMS clothing line was an official sponsor for Team USA for the summer games in Tokyo.