Kim Kardashian Has Regrets About Pete Davidson Relationship
7/20/2023 5:33 AM PT
Kim Kardashian is reflecting not-so-fondly on her relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West fell apart, and yes, regrets ... she has a few.
The billionaire entrepreneur discussed this very topic with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," explaining she "jumped into a relationship so fast" with Pete following her divorce from Kanye.
Kim said, "It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things." She then offered herself some good ol' advice, “It's better to deal. Heal … deal, heal and then feel."
With all the drama surrounding Kanye, Kim says she's trying not to look at it so "negatively." She promised not to carry every bad event in her life, vowing, instead, to learn from her experiences to make herself a better person.
As you know, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, finalizing a settlement the following year. During her annulment phase, Kim dated Pete for nine months, but they broke up because their busy schedules and constantly being apart were putting a drag on their romance.