Zendaya's Stylist Still Rejects Big 5 Designers That Dissed Her Early On

Zendaya Stylist Admits Fashion Grudges!!! Law Roach Still Rejects Designers That Dissed Her

Zendaya is a no-fly zone for almost all of the major fashion houses as long as her stylist Law Roach is calling the shots ... because he remembers which designers turned her down, and he won't let them forget it.

LITTLE TOO LATE
The Cutting Room Floor Podcast

Law poured all sorts of tea when he was on "The Cutting Room Floor" podcast -- for instance, why Zendaya doesn't wear Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior or Gucci when she's making her grand entrances to fashion events and movie premieres.

He explained that early in Z's career -- he's been dressing her since 14 -- he'd try to get big designers to work with her. He says, "I would write [to] the big five… and they would all say no. Try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar."

Well, in the words of one Julia Roberts ... "Big mistake. Huge."

Law added, "I still have the receipts" on who turned her down. He says only Valentino's creeped off his s**t list, because they eventually did a full campaign around Zendaya.

He makes no bones about it, “When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

And, even though she went on to score the cover of American Vogue, in 2017, he says he still won't rock with the fashion giants, besides Valentino, for any of her public appearances.

The "Challengers" star was lauded earlier this week for her Met Gala fits -- 2 John Galliano-designed gowns, for the record.

Almost begrudgingly, Law admits Zendaya's worn some of the big 5 for magazine photo shoots ... but you can tell he's not happy about it.

Dune Part Two_
She should have bodyguards as protective as LR!

