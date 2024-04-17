Zendaya Dances Around 'Euphoria' Season 3 Update, 'It's Beyond Me'

Even Zendaya is uncertain about the future of "Euphoria" -- sharing she has zero insight into whether season 3 will ever happen.

During Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere for her new movie, "Challengers," Zendaya let it be known ... she has no say on whether production starts up again for the HBO drama, even though she's credited as an executive producer.

Zendaya on if she wants a third season of "Euphoria": "If it's right for the characters, and everything turns out the way it should, of course." pic.twitter.com/vNRwqacEGQ — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024 @Variety

Zendaya told Variety, "I am not in charge. But, of course, if it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."

Zendaya's tap dance comes weeks after HBO announced "Euphoria" season 3 would be postponed. While the network assured they are committed to actually shooting a new season someday with creator Sam Levinson ... they were letting the show's stars pursue other opportunities in the interim.

And there's no denying the "Euphoria" cast is in high demand right now.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the drama, starred in 3 films in the past 6 months to varying degrees of success.

Hunter Schafer, Zendaya's romantic interest on "Euphoria," starred in last year's blockbuster "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," and is leading the forthcoming thriller, "Cuckoo."

Then there's Jacob Elordi, who had everyone sweating in "Saltburn" last fall.

Levinson is reportedly working on new scripts, so cameras may be up and rolling before we know it -- but, if not, the kids are alright.