Sydney Sweeney 'Not Pretty, Can't Act,' Says Hollywood Producer Carol Baum

Sydney Sweeney ain't as hot as we all think ... that's Hollywood producer Carol Baum's take, anyway, and she's teeing off on the actress' looks and acting ability.

Carol ripped into Sydney during a discussion before a screening of her 1988 film, "Dead Ringers" -- and kinda outta nowhere, she took issue with Sydney's recent romantic comedy, "Anyone But You" ... slamming it as unwatchable.

Carol -- whose credits include "Father of the Bride" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- said she'd asked her students at USC to explain the craze surrounding Sydney.

According to Daily Mail, she said ... "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'''

However, Carol acknowledged casting a popular actress is a great way to get the green light for your movie.

She added, "We all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made."

Sydney's star has been on the rise since landing a supporting role on HBO's "Euphoria." Her performance in season 2 earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022.

She actually got 2 Emmy nominations that year, as she was also nominated for her work in "White Lotus" season 1 ... losing to costar Jennifer Coolidge.

Sydney has starred in 3 films in the last 6 months ... but critics haven't necessarily loved her movies. Remember, she was part of the ensemble cast for the laughably bad superhero flick, "Madame Web."