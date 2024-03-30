Sydney Sweeney & Co. Debunk Johnny Depp Movie Team-Up Rumor

Sydney Sweeney seems to be laughing off the notion she's set to star in a movie with Johnny Depp -- but her team was more firm in shooting it down ... 'cause it ain't true.

Film biz insider Jeff Sneider reported Friday that Sydney had been cast in a new movie by director Marc Webb -- who did "500 Days of Summer," the Andrew Garfield 'Spider-Man' movies, etc. -- and the bigger tidbit from his report was that she costars opposite JD.

The movie Sneider said they'd both be in was called "Day Drinker" ... and he said it was being written by Alan Trezza. Sounds like he had all the deets -- however, Sydney's camp straight up denied it ... as did the actress herself.

Sydney tweeted Saturday, "woke up to ✨rumors✨ anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!" Not long after, her rep told DiscussingFilm the report was false.

A representative for Sydney Sweeney has confirmed with us that she will not be starring in ‘DAY DRINKER’ alongside Johnny Depp, despite recent reports. pic.twitter.com/6OBst70Npn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2024 @DiscussingFilm

It's unclear what the confusion is here, because Sneider -- a well-respected journo in the game -- is doubling down on his reporting ... suggesting that Sweeney's team is BS'ing in their denial here, and even going so far as to say he got ahead of their own announcement.

After ignoring calls on Friday, her reps sure are working overtime on a holiday weekend. They said I “created a mess.” Well guess what? Totally fake stories don’t create messes… REAL stories do. Sorry I ruined the big Cannes announcement! Maybe call back next time? https://t.co/5yaQO4kC0s — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 30, 2024 @TheInSneider

He calls Sydney's tweet a "non denial" ... and also tweeted, "After ignoring calls on Friday, her reps sure are working overtime on a holiday weekend. They said I “created a mess.” Well guess what? Totally fake stories don’t create messes… REAL stories do. Sorry I ruined the big Cannes announcement! Maybe call back next time?"

Of course, if there's any truth to what Sneider is reporting -- and again, Sydney's team is saying there isn't -- then it would certainly be interesting ... 'cause she'd be the first A-list, mainstream young star to do something with Johnny since his whole Amber Heard saga.

Since he walked away with a victory post-trial here in the U.S., his film career hasn't quite taken off or resumed the way it once was ... and a movie with Sydney would certainly his big true comeback to an American audience.

He's acted in a French film since then -- which is releasing here in May -- but at this point ... he ain't quite on the scene again the way everyone thought he would be in Hollywood.

So, yeah ... a Sydney Sweeney movie would be big for him -- but alas, it sounds like it isn't happening -- or so it seems, anyway.