Johnny Depp Responds to 'Blow' Costar Lola Glaudini's Verbal Abuse Claims

Johnny Depp's not taking accusations from a former costar lying down ... he's firing back over an actress blasting him for treating her poorly on the set of "Blow."

The actor's rep is coming out swinging, saying Lola Glaudini's allegation Johnny was verbally abusive while filming one particular scene in the 2001 movie -- saying, "Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

As for Lola's side of the story ... she actually said it back in January while on the "Powerful Truth Angels" podcast, but it's been resurfaced online. During the appearance she claimed Depp went off on her after director Ted Demme told her to burst into laughter at one of his lines.

According to Lola, Depp didn't catch wind she was following Demme's direction, leading him to think she was intentionally interrupting his scene.

Lola's full description of the alleged incident definitely ain't for kids' ears -- "Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face -- and I'm in a bikini on the ground like this -- and he comes over, and he goes, 'Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I'm out here, and I'm trying to f***ing say my lines, and you're f***ing pulling focus."

Need a few more f-bombs? Why not? Lola claims the rant continued ... "You f***ing idiot. Who the f*** do you think … Oh, now, oh now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the f*** up? Oh it's not funny now? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you f***ing stay.'"

She says she was just trying to hold back the tears after he screamed in her face -- and claims Depp offered a "non-apology" afterward.