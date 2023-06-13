Johnny Depp Paying Out Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement to Charity

Amber Heard's million-dollar IOU to Johnny Depp has finally been paid -- and now, we know exactly where the money's going ... different charities near and dear to his heart.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... in light of the million recently making its way to Johnny -- which, as we reported, was covered by Amber's insurance company as part of her settlement following the U.S. defamation trial -- JD is ready to dish out the dough, pronto.

We're told the cash will be split up evenly five different ways for 5 different orgs -- so, $200k each -- that tackle causes Johnny believes in. Those efforts include everything from aiding sick children with life-threatening illnesses and providing housing for historically disenfranchised communities ... to preserving ecosystems/natural environments globally.

Make-A-Film is similar to Make-A-Wish, but it grants kids' wishes from people within the film world -- actors, directors, etc. We're told Johnny's done a short film with them in the past, so that's why he's selecting them on his short list.

BTW, our sources tell us two other orgs here -- Painted Turtle and Tetiaroa Society -- are actually homages to heroes in Johnny's life ... namely, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando. Each guy was instrumental in these charities' founding and success over the years, and we're told Johnny wants to continue their legacies, respectively, by making these donations.

Red Feather and Amazonia, meanwhile, are all about helping indigenous communities keep their culture and heritage intact all over the Americas (North and South) ... be it through shelters and sanctuaries for individuals or large-scale infrastructure projects to protect villages.