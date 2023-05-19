Amber Heard Enjoys Peaceful Day in Spain as Johnny Depp Is Toast of Cannes

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both thriving in Europe, but leading very different lives -- while he's getting standing ovations in Cannes, she's keeping things lowkey as she goes about another day in Spain.

AH was out and about Thursday in Madrid, where she's now living with her daughter, Oonagh ... and looking pretty content with her new life.

She stopped to snap a pic with a fan, and was all smiles chatting it up with a pal, too. All in all, Amber seems to be in great spirits nearly one year after a jury unanimously found she had defamed her ex-husband ... whose life has also dramatically shifted.

As we reported, Johnny was clearly the fan favorite at Cannes, opening up the festival with his role as King Louis XV in Maïwenn's "Jeanne du Barry" ... and fans flocked outside the theater to welcome him back to the silver screen.

Play video content 5/16/23 France Télévisions

He also got a couple of massive standing ovations -- once when he first walked into the theater and again after the film, leaving Johnny pretty emotional.

Easy to understand why -- before last year's verdict, Depp was seen as a showbiz pariah accused of abusing Heard. Now, he's being celebrated for his acting and getting $20 million to remain the face of Dior's Sauvage cologne.

As we reported, Amber's become a fixture around Madrid amid reports she's quit Hollywood.