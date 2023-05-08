Amber Heard Hangs with Daughter in Madrid After 'Quitting Hollywood'

Amber Heard is still in Spain, which is only a big deal now since it's being claimed she's relocated there ... this after supposedly putting Hollywood in her rearview.

The actress was photographed over the weekend in Madrid, where she's been since last year ... when her defamation trial against Johnny Depp wrapped, which she largely lost. As you see ... she's with her young daughter, Oonagh, enjoying a day out on the town.

Not anything we haven't seen before ... Amber's been seen in this kind of setting for several months now. She's always with the kid, and they're always playing or something.

The difference now ... Daily Mail claims to have inside knowledge about her life sitch -- namely, she's apparently putting roots down there in Spain. Per reports, she's also bought a new home ... and is happy raising her daughter there too, just the two of them.

Not just that, but DM says Amber's in no hurry to return to L.A. for work -- at least not until the right role comes around at the right time. She's got 2 films in post-production now, with nothing completely new on the horizon from what we can see. Unclear how she's earning a living these days ... Amber strongly suggested she was tight on cash in the wake of the trial.

Of course, Amber was completely vilified during the court proceedings -- and that's because the public, by and large it seems, didn't buy what she was selling ... and ditto for the jury.

As you can imagine, her reputation has taken a major hit since -- so her fleeing to Europe isn't all that surprising. Word is, she's fluent in Spanish and appears to be getting on quite well with her little girl ... the father of whom nobody knows the identity of at this point.