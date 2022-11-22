Amber Heard Countersues Insurance Co. Over Depp Verdict Policy

Amber Heard says her million-dollar insurance policy does, in fact, have to cover her in the Johnny Depp trial and verdict ... and she's asking a judge to confirm it.

The actress countersued New York Marine and General Insurance Co. after they first asked a judge to let 'em off the hook for a $1 million liability policy she'd taken out to protect her from defamation claims.

Their argument was based on the fact the jury found Amber's committed willful misconduct in her defamation of Johnny -- and under California law, they say that gives them an out in having to fulfill the policy. In other words, they believe they're not responsible.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Amber argues the exact opposite ... namely, that New York Marine promised to pay her defense costs and judgments against her up to a million dollars, no matter what. That's the unconditional deal she claims they struck with her, and she says they haven't lived up to their end of the bargain.

AH says that in trying to wipe their hands clean, they're turning their back on that agreement ... including breach of contract, among other claims.