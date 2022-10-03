Amber Heard Plays with 1-Year-Old Daughter in Spain

Amber Heard's got her hands full in Spain -- as it seems most of her days, lately, are spent playing with her daughter.

The actress was out at a playground in Palma de Mallorca this weekend ... where she and her 1-year-old, Oonagh Paige Heard, were horsing around with AH right in the thick of the action.

She guided the kid down a slide and accompanied her on other recreation equipment -- even carrying her child at one point ... similar to what she did earlier last week when she first surfaced there.

The little girl is already walking on her own, and it seems she brings a lot of joy to Amber -- because mama bear was all smiles for this outing.

Looks like Amber was rolling solo here -- last time, she had a friend on hand for company ... but this was a strictly mommy-daughter day Sunday. There isn't much publicly known about Oonagh, other than the fact that Amber's been raising her in private and occasionally post shots on social media showing her in parent mode.

Like we said last time ... Amber may be vacationing here in Europe, or she may well have moved permanently. We don't really know where she's living these days ... as she's remained very low-key since taking the big L in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp in June.