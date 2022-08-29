Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Bashes 'Disgusting' MTV for Johnny Depp Appearance

Amber Heard Sister Calls Out 'Disgusting' MTV ... Over Johnny Depp Cameo

8/29/2022 8:35 AM PT
Johnny Depp's brief cameo at the VMAs was embraced by some, but it's stirring up outrage as well -- specifically from Amber Heard's sister -- who went in on MTV.

Whitney Henriquez posted a screenshot of MTV's award show logo, but she placed an ominous letter at the front ... a big capital D. So now, on Whitney's page, it reads DVMA -- which alludes to domestic violence.

She writes, "@MTV YOU'RE DISGUSTING AND CLEARLY DESPERATE! I REALLY HOPE THAT NONE OF THE PEOPLE THAT MADE THIS CALL HAVE DAUGHTERS... #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD."

There's also a photo of Amber superimposed on Whitney's mockup -- so yeah, the Heard family is clearly not happy with the network's decision to feature JD right from the top.

TIME TO WORK
As you'll recall ... Johnny's face was digitally shown inside the Moonman costume that was floating above the stage as soon as the broadcast began. He had a corny little monologue, referencing the fact that he's in need of work ... and available for just about any gig now.

6/1/22
RULING IN FAVOR OF DEPP

It was Johnny's first TV appearance in a long time -- and it was embraced by pro-Depp fans, with people hailing it as just another notch in his Hollywood comeback. Of course, there are still some who believe he did abuse Amber ... and they're outraged.

