Kim Kardashian's Skims Clothing Line Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian's popular clothing line, Skims, has officially hit the $4 billion mark ... growing at a staggering rate -- at nearly $1B higher than last year's evaluation.

KK's brand recently grabbed another $270 mil in funding for the company -- according to The New York Times, which says helps catapult her into the new financial circle.

FYI, Skims was marked as a $3.2B company at the beginning of 2022 ... after another round of financing which brought in $240M. Kim's brand had a $1.6B evaluation just a year before that ... so clearly, things are moving up, and FAST.

What's more -- we're told the company is set to achieve net sales of $750M in 2023 -- up from the nearly $500 it hit in 2022.

In case ya forgot, Skims has only been in the game for 4 years, founded in 2019 by Kim, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede.

The shapewear line has been a staple of the apparel industry practically since it launched ... and the company even made it on TIME's List of 100 Most Influential Companies last year.