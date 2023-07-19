Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian's Skims Clothing Line Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian Skims Keeps Growing ... Now Worth $4 Billion!!!

7/19/2023 7:33 AM PT
kim kardashian
Getty

Kim Kardashian's popular clothing line, Skims, has officially hit the $4 billion mark ... growing at a staggering rate -- at nearly $1B higher than last year's evaluation.

KK's brand recently grabbed another $270 mil in funding for the company -- according to The New York Times, which says helps catapult her into the new financial circle.

Kim Kardashian Wearing SKIMS
Launch Gallery
Kim Kardashian Wearing SKIMS Launch Gallery

FYI, Skims was marked as a $3.2B company at the beginning of 2022 ... after another round of financing which brought in $240M. Kim's brand had a $1.6B evaluation just a year before that ... so clearly, things are moving up, and FAST.

What's more -- we're told the company is set to achieve net sales of $750M in 2023 -- up from the nearly $500 it hit in 2022.

Kim Kardashian's New Skims Bodysuit
Launch Gallery
Kim In The New Skims Bodysuits Launch Gallery

In case ya forgot, Skims has only been in the game for 4 years, founded in 2019 by Kim, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede.

Kim Kardashian Hard At Work
Launch Gallery
Kim K Hard At Work Launch Gallery
Getty

The shapewear line has been a staple of the apparel industry practically since it launched ... and the company even made it on TIME's List of 100 Most Influential Companies last year.

Despite the $4B evaluation, Kim's brand is still private ... but clearly, there's still plenty of money to go around!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later