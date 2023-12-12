Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Breaks Cold Exterior, Enjoys Lap Dance

Play video content TMZ.com

Bianca Censori's looking like a whole new woman -- it just takes a lap dance to finally see her grinning, relaxing and thoroughly enjoying an afternoon outing with Kanye West in Miami.

Of course, Bianca's been her husband's muse ... serving as a blank and expressionless canvas for his artistic creativity -- no matter how bizarre -- which is why this video of her cutting loose Sunday is so interesting.

With Ye distracted by others, the Aussie model focused her attention on DJ Sky High Baby ... who got to work twerking in Bianca's lap -- and as you can see, she was totally diggin' it.

The stone-cold Bianca we're used to seeing was long gone, as she encouraged her friend's erotic moves. Good thing Mrs. West was dressed for the occasion, in an eye-popping sheer get-up.

She's also vibed along to the music blasting at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen -- the same spot where Kanye played some of his new music from his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign.

It's a rare light-hearted, carefree sighting of Bianca ... who's trekked around the world with Kanye this year -- although, his critics think he's treated her more like an accessory during their travels.

Case in point, the couple drew the gaze of onlookers while hitting up Art Basel the same day ... with Bianca in her skintight, sheer outfit and teddy-in-hand.