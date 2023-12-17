Kanye West Lands in L.A. with Will Smith After Quick Trip to Middle East

Kanye West was apparently up in the air a lot over the past 48 hours -- 'cause the dude just landed in L.A. with none other than Will Smith ... this after a quick trip to the Middle East.

This photo of Will and Ye posing together with a woman for a selfie aboard a first-class flight is circulating online, and word is ... it depicts them aboard an Emirates plane that left from Dubai to Los Angeles Sunday, with KW and co. now back in the States.

If that sounds confusing, you're not alone. It's true, Kanye was literally just here in L.A. the other day ... hitting up Disneyland Thursday with his wife, Bianca, and his daughter North.

Of course, he was also just in Vegas the day after that (Friday) where he went on an unhinged rant ... and once again invoked the name of Adolf Hitler, not to mention Jesus.

It appears that sometime between then and now ... Ye hopped a plane all the way across the world to do something in Saudi Arabia, where he'd been spending much of his time over the past couple months or so working on his new album. Perhaps he went back for that?

In any case, looks like he ran into Will on his way back home ... and they boarded together.

Will was noticeably out there himself and documented it all publicly on his IG ... performing at a music fest in Saudi Arabia alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff ... and his son Jaden was there too.

Unclear who else might've been on the plane with them or to what extent they all interacted -- but from this photo alone, it's pretty clear they're at least somewhat chummy/friendly.

As for Ye ... hey, the dude's still filthy freaking rich and can go anywhere he wants at the drop of a hat. He might've lost hundreds of millions last year, but he's still got plenty of Benjamins to his name. That much is clear from this seemingly sudden 8,000-plus-mile jaunt.