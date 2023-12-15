Kanye West Goes On Unhinged Rant, 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor That!!'

Play video content

Kanye West is apparently in the grips of a serious mental health episode ... that's the only conclusion to draw from his furious rant, attacking his ex-business partners, Donald Trump and, of course, Jewish people.

Looking like a cult leader, Kanye was surrounded by a few dozen people early Friday morning somewhere in Las Vegas when he just lost it -- during a roughly 10-minute explosion he seemed to draw a direct line from Jesus to himself as he screamed, "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!!!"

He also rolled out one of his favorite antisemitic gems ... claiming Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals and even private schools in Los Angeles.

During the rant, which was live streamed by several people in the room -- including Miami influencer Yes Juelz, who was standing next to him -- Kanye screamed "f***" Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton." He also said he wouldn't support Donald Trump's run for president if he didn't free Larry Hoover from prison.

Perhaps the most troubling part was when he started yelling about his daughter, presumably North ... as he screamed, "My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."

Indeed, North was with Ye Thursday night in Vegas, during a listening event for his new "Vultures" album. With North and Ty Dolla $ign next to him he rapped, "I still keep some Jews with me. Management? Nah. I only let 'em do my jewelry."

During his rant, Kanye groused that no one was standing up for him, and when one woman in the room challenged him by saying, "You ain't God, n***a" ... he threatened to have her tossed out of the room.