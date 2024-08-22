Kanye West, Bianca Censori Take His Kids to Korea for 'Vultures 2' Event

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are enjoying a blended family vacay ... taking his kids to South Korea for his latest "Vultures 2" listening event -- and, check out the pics, 'cause BC's clearly close with the kiddos.

The happy couple touched down earlier today -- Friday morning in the East Asian nation -- with Ye rocking a white hoodie and matching sweats, while his better half wore her usual skin-colored bodysuit.

This outfit's providing a bit more coverage than past iterations ... and, the children hanging out with them might have something to do with that -- 'cause Ye and Bianca have North, Saint and Chicago West in tow.

The trio stayed close to Censori while Ye walked ahead of the group ... North standing tall next to Bianca, with Saint sandwiched in between the 2 of them.

Little Chicago -- just 6 years old -- got comfy in Bianca's arms while heading through the airport ... first-class service for West's tired little one.

The group's gonna have time to explore the country ... after tonight, that is ... 'cause Ye's still got work to do before he can properly enjoy some R&R -- namely, his first concert in Korea in almost 15 years.

Play video content

Ye's performing a listening party for "Vultures 2" with Ty Dolla $ign at Goyang Stadium in the country ... the second major listening event he's done recently, after rocking Salt Lake City earlier this month.

BTW ... not the first time Bianca's hung out with Ye's kids -- they've gone to dinner and amusement parks with the little ones -- but, this is the first big vacation with the fam, a huge moment for the couple.