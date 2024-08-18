North West Films Viral TikTok Trend with Influencer Tylil James

North West's trying to get that bag ... or, at least pretending to in a new viral TikTok trend -- 'cause she filmed a vid with one of her favorite influencers on a night out with Lala Anthony.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit Sei Less -- a popular Asian fusion restaurant in New York City -- with Lala ... and, eyewitnesses tell TMZ they ran into Tylil James, a popular Twitch streamer of whom North is a huge fan.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told James was at the spot hanging with rapper Rubi Rose, but took some time to film a few vids with North -- including the viral "Give Me My Money" TikTok trend.

If you've never seen the trend, basically several people repeat the phrase "Just give me my money" in a funny voice one after another and people clap ... until the last person comes up and says it -- only to be met with deafening silence.

Watch the clip for yourself to see what we're talking about ... here, Lala's the unsuspecting butt of the joke.

North and Lala are tight given Lala's friendship with Kim ... and, she even accompanied Kim and a bunch of other kids during NW's birthday festivities in New York back in June -- but, apparently it was just the two of them last night.

North's obviously a TikTok star in her own right ... amassing nearly 20 million followers on an account she shares with Kim -- but, it seems she still fangirls over certain creators in the industry.