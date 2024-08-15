Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
North West Twins With Puppy, Wears Fur Coat in New York City

North West Solo in the City, and ... Twinning with My Puppy!!!

PUP-ARAZZI

North West's ripping a page out of her mom's pal Paris Hilton's playbook -- walking her little dog around the Big Apple, and accessorizing with it!

TMZ got this video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter out for a stroll Wednesday night in NYC on her own -- well, she had security guards -- as she left the luxurious Ritz-Carlton with a tiny furry friend on a leash.

North matched her own furry 'fit to the dog, putting on a coat made of two different kinds of faux fur, it appears -- a look West's mom and aunts have pulled off for years.

We're told North did a little shopping in the neighborhood, and looked very much like a debutante with a whole lot of freedom.

That being said, she didn't fly cross-country all on her own. She's in NYC with Kim, who was on the 'Tonight Show' last night ... where she talked about taking trips around the world with each of her 4 kids.

North, who recently turned 11, looked totally at ease with paparazzi and fans trailing her on her walk. Let's face it, Kim and Ye's oldest has grown up with this attention.

Some of her younger siblings haven't taken to the spotlight as well.

Just last weekend, she joined her father Kanye at his "Vultures 2" listening party in Salt Lake City alongside Bianca Censori and her family ... where North performed part of a track with her sister, Chicago.

Kanye announced North will be recording her own solo record, plus she's already had a starring role at the Hollywood Bowl -- so, no biggie for this particular kid to be walking around NYC on her own.

