Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Are Trying to Hook Her Up With Sports Figures

But My Kids Are Trying To Play Matchmaker

Kim Kardashian says she's content with being single right now, but that hasn't stopped her little kiddos from trying to hook her up with potential suitors.

The reality star sat down Wednesday with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" for a wide-ranging interview that eventually turned to Kim's love life.

Jimmy was the one who brought up the subject, asking, What's going on with the love scene? Are you seeing anyone?"

At first, Kim seemed confused, thinking Jimmy was referring to one of her TV roles, but then it hit her, and she confirmed she was a single gal.

Then she revealed her children – North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5 – were attempting to play matchmaker.

Kim says her youngsters are very particular about who they choose for her, making lists that include basketball and soccer players, as well as streamers.

But, Kim has to tell them it's not what she wants at the moment, meaning she's currently not looking for a romantic relationship with someone.

As you know, Kim shares her 4 kids with her rapper ex-husband Kanye West, who has moved on with Bianca Censori. The couple has been galivanting around the world with Bianca wearing next to nothing and making splashy headlines everywhere they go.