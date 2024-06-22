New Photos & Video of North West's 11th Birthday Party, Kim K Plays Proud Mom

Kim Kardashian went all out for North West's 11th birthday -- because we're now getting an inside peek into the festivities ... and it honestly looks like a little kid's dream come true.

Check out these new photos and video obtained by TMZ that show exactly what North's big bash out in New Jersey looked like from within ... they show what the kiddos were up to at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where North and her besties had a blast.

As you can see, North and her pals took over the place in their matching "I❤️NW" shirts -- a twist on the famous "I❤️NY" slogan, obviously -- and they enjoyed all sorts of rides and activities that were there just for them, including a photo op with SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim, meanwhile, was in full-on mom/chaperone mode -- playing the part of videographer when North and co. went on Skyline Scream, the world's tallest indoor spinning drop tower. Of course, she was looking damn good the whole time ... with a stylish 'fit to boot.

Later on, North hopped on a motorized stuffed animal -- looks like she picked the tiger -- racing her friends around a court ... with Kim keeping a close eye on the little ones.

As we reported ... Kim also took North and the gang around the Big Apple, with La La Anthony and Kai Cenat joining the fun in NYC.

On the east side of the river, North's bash saw them hit up Paint Me Bear art studio in SoHo, where they painted decorative bears ... so, they were all over the East Coast last week.

Play video content TMZ Studios