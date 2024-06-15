Kim Kardashian and North West Spend Her 11th Birthday In New York City

Kim Kardashian knows how to throw a birthday party ... treating her daughter North and her friends to a day out in New York City -- with LaLa Anthony by her side!

The reality television star hit the NYC streets Saturday with the whole birthday crew in tow ... clad in a sporty mom get-up -- an athletic look ready to take on the concrete jungle. LaLa's right there too, rocking a crop top and tossing an arm around North's shoulder.

Speaking of North ... she turned 11 on Saturday and is sporting a commemorative t-shirt to mark the occasion with a pair of bright pink "I Heart NY" pajama pants -- a matching outfit it looks like all the birthday attendees have on.

YouTuber Kai Cenat even made an appearance though it's unclear if he arrived with the group or simply ran into them in New York.

The Kardashian birthday crew ended up at Paint Me Bear -- an art studio in SoHo -- where people paint little decorative bears ... a pretty fun 11th bday we gotta say.

Kim's known for treating her kids and their friends to wild outings on their birthdays ... like last year, when she hopped on a party bus to celebrate North's pink-themed 10th.

They stayed in L.A. last year but decided on a destination bash this year ... one which reportedly kicked off yesterday with Page Six saying they hit a popular celeb hot spot called Serendipity3 for chicken tenders and ice cream.

No sign of dad Kanye, obviously ... but, he and North are super tight, so it wouldn't surprise us to see them hanging out when she touches down in L.A.