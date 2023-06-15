Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's 10th Birthday with Barbie-Themed PJ Party

Kim Kardashian is one brave mama ... taking a bunch of 10-year-old girls on a party bus to celebrate her daughter, North's 10th birthday, in a Barbie-themed bash.

Check out all the pics of Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, North and a bunch of her closest friends out Wednesday as they celebrated North turning 10. The crew stayed at a fancy-schmancy hotel in L.A. for the bash ... renting out a party bus to cruise around the city.

North's actual birthday is Thursday, so the sleepover party makes sense.

Kim's been all about Barbie this week -- hitting a Barbie exhibition with Khloe Kardashian earlier this week -- the two also brought along their daughters Chicago and True as well as nieces, Stormi and Dream.

As for North though, there was no shortage of energy from her party, so you gotta wonder just how much sleep Kim and Kourtney were able to get in wrangling all those kiddos.